Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUWLF. Investec cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

