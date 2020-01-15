Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Q BioMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:QBIO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 5.31. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Q BioMed will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

