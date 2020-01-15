Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Macquarie downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

PUBGY stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.54. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

