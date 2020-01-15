FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.29. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

See Also: Stock Symbol

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BMO Capital Markets Upgrades TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR to Outperform
BMO Capital Markets Upgrades TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR to Outperform
Tullow Oil Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets
Tullow Oil Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets
Q BioMed Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Q BioMed Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Publicis Groupe Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Publicis Groupe Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group
FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fanuc to Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fanuc to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report