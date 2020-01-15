FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.29. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

