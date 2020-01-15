Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to Buy

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KYCCF opened at $368.75 on Monday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $379.07.

Fanuc Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

