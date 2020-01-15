Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to Buy

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KYCCF opened at $368.75 on Monday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $379.07.

Fanuc Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BMO Capital Markets Upgrades TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR to Outperform
BMO Capital Markets Upgrades TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR to Outperform
Tullow Oil Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets
Tullow Oil Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets
Q BioMed Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Q BioMed Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Publicis Groupe Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Publicis Groupe Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group
FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fanuc to Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fanuc to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report