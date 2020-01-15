Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

