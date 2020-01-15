Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Canfor has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.