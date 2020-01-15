ValuEngine Upgrades Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) to Buy

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Biostage stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Biostage has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

