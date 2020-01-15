BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) to Market Perform

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRCXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of HRCXF stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

