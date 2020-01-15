BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAESY. ValuEngine downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

BAE SYS PLC/S stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares during the period. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

