GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY opened at $62.10 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

