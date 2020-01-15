Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Hold

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AACAY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.13. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

