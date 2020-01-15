CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCI. UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.59. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $106.40 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

