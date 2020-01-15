Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Reduced by Piper Sandler

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

UNH stock opened at $288.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

