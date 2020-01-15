Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Lifted by Analyst

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of AGCO opened at $74.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. AGCO has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,208,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

