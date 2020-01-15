US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $86.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

