CGI Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of GIB opened at $85.97 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CGI by 105.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

