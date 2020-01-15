Oppenheimer Comments on Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,849,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,936,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,695,000 after acquiring an additional 229,143 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,388 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 714,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

