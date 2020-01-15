Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lennar Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Lennar in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

LEN stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lennar by 183.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

