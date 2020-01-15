Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $416.14 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $270.63 and a twelve month high of $420.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,473,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 172,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

