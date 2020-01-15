Stryker Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $207.96 on Monday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $157.43 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 169.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.