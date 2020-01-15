Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of HV Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of HV Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and HV Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $68.21 million 3.45 $14.71 million N/A N/A HV Bancorp $15.35 million 2.51 $880,000.00 N/A N/A

Penns Woods Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HV Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Penns Woods Bancorp and HV Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HV Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HV Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and HV Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 22.24% 11.37% 1.00% HV Bancorp 5.51% 2.94% 0.29%

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp beats HV Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of 26 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in various investment securities. It serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania from its executive office, four full service bank offices, one limited service office, a loan origination office, and a loan production office. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

