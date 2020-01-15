Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) Issued By Cormark

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Teranga Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark currently has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

TGZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

TGZ stock opened at C$6.97 on Monday. Teranga Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $753.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$94.35 million for the quarter.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

