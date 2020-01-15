Parsley Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,613,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,908,000 after buying an additional 306,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

