Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PK)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million.

PK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

NYSE PK opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,132,000 after buying an additional 1,981,779 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Earnings History and Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parsley Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share
Parsley Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cal-Maine Foods to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cal-Maine Foods to “Buy”
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Baker Hughes Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein
Baker Hughes Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein
McDermott International Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein
McDermott International Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report