Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million.

PK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

NYSE PK opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,132,000 after buying an additional 1,981,779 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

