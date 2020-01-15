Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to “Buy”

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of CALM opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,792,000 after purchasing an additional 335,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

