Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $148.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.72 and a 12-month high of $151.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

