Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

BKR opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.12. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

