McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE MDR opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.87.

Get McDermott International alerts:

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDR. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in McDermott International by 37.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.