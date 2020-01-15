Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

NYSE SLB opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,455 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

