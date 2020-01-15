Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CELC stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 300.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

