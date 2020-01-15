Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Primo Water by 52.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 159,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Primo Water by 228.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 297,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

