Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.
Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Primo Water by 52.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 159,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Primo Water by 228.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 297,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
