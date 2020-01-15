Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

HP opened at $46.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 88.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

