Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Metro, Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.83 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.25.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$53.71 on Tuesday. Metro has a one year low of C$47.18 and a one year high of C$59.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

