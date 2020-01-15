Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

CPT opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $88.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after acquiring an additional 832,501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,934,000 after acquiring an additional 255,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,092,000 after acquiring an additional 184,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

