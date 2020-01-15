Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 50.33% from the stock’s current price.

NBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,018 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $7,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.