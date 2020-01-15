Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 50.33% from the stock’s current price.

NBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,018 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $7,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Analyst Recommendations for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parsley Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share
Parsley Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cal-Maine Foods to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cal-Maine Foods to “Buy”
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Baker Hughes Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein
Baker Hughes Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein
McDermott International Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein
McDermott International Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report