TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

Shares of FTI opened at $20.97 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

