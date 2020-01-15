TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.
Shares of FTI opened at $20.97 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.
In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
