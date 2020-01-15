Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $122.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.44 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,479 shares of company stock worth $7,283,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

