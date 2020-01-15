Pivotal Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

GCO opened at $44.48 on Monday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genesco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Genesco by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 166,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

