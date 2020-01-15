Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

CNCE opened at $9.67 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $230.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

