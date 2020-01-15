Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to Sell

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CMBM opened at $9.04 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

