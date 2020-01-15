Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to “Buy”

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

