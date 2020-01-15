Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Financial Survey

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 37.91% 46.14% 23.53% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

87.4% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Biogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biogen and Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $13.45 billion 4.01 $4.43 billion $26.20 11.41 Genetic Technologies $20,000.00 969.54 -$4.60 million N/A N/A

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Genetic Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Biogen has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 3.7, suggesting that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biogen and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 3 21 10 0 2.21 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biogen presently has a consensus target price of $288.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Biogen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Biogen is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Biogen beats Genetic Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of primary progressive MS and relapsing MS, and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it is involved in developing BIIB098, Opicinumab, and BIIB061 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Elenbecestat, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB092 and BIIB054 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB067, BIIB078, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB093, TMS-007, and Natalizumab to treat acute neurology; BIIB104 for treating neurocognitive disorders; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for pain; and Dapirolzumab pegol, BG00011, and BIIB059 for treating other diseases, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. Biogen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., C4 Therapeutics, University of Pennsylvania, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, and others. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

