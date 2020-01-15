PTC (PTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2020 guidance at $1.95-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.95-2.60 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,313. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

