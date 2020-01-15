Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) vs. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Audentes Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -120.77% -84.28% Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -38.00%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Audentes Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Audentes Therapeutics 0 14 3 0 2.18

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 704.69%. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.54, indicating a potential downside of 15.73%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Audentes Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$35.65 million ($1.72) -1.49 Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$128.82 million ($3.40) -17.64

Audentes Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Audentes Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing vectorized antisense treatments for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and a license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

