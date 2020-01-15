QCR (QCRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect QCR to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of QCRH opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. QCR has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $44.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.