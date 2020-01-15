Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $699.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.