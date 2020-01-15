Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of PK opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

