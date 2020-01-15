Analyzing Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) and Generation Next Franchise Brands (NYSE:VEND)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) and Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Generation Next Franchise Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies $1.44 billion 1.51 -$9.52 million $0.16 117.63 Generation Next Franchise Brands $18.40 million 0.05 -$18.96 million N/A N/A

Evoqua Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Generation Next Franchise Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies -0.66% 8.53% 1.82% Generation Next Franchise Brands -103.06% N/A -77.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evoqua Water Technologies and Generation Next Franchise Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 2 1 2.57 Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential downside of 3.60%. Given Evoqua Water Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evoqua Water Technologies is more favorable than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Evoqua Water Technologies has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Next Franchise Brands has a beta of -3.27, meaning that its share price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evoqua Water Technologies beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves customers in the hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics industries. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, including ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, aerators, and odor and corrosion control services; equipment for new municipal plant builds and retrofit; and rehabilitation and aftermarket parts and services for installed bases. Its customers comprise waste water and drinking water collection and distribution systems, and utility operators. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end users in hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos, as well as the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Generation Next Franchise Brands Company Profile

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, direct seller, and owner and operator of frozen yogurt equipment, robotic soft serve vending kiosks, healthy drink and snack vending machines, and micro markets. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. in March 2016. Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

