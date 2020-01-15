Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Up 6.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.38, approximately 4,345,654 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Specifically, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $1,723,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,282.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,918 shares of company stock worth $2,741,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

